8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 9
Filed on June 9, 2021

After a minor technical snafu yesterday, 8@8 with David Light is back and better than ever on this fine June 9. On today's show, we'll be discussing the further suspension of flights from India, Emirates and Etihad restarting a UK route and the Pakistan Super League recommencing in Abu Dhabi tonight. Come on in!