8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 23
It's Wednesday and almost the weekend, but just before we run off for a couple of days listen to 8@8 with David Light where we're talking about Abu Dhabi giving out vaccines to tourists, Dubai government bodies going digital and Jebel Hafeet being a site of global interest. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 23
It's Wednesday and almost the weekend, but just before we run off for ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 22
Welcome into Tuesday's episode of 8@8 with David Light where today... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, June 21
It's Monday, June 21, Happy Father's Day to all the dads across the... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 16
It's Wednesday, it's wonderful, we're all waiting for the weekend,... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indians await airlines to open bookings...
Travel agents are also yet to receive confirmation from civil... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India declares Delta Plus 'variant of concern';...
The centre urged people to avoid large gatherings and maintain Covid-... READ MORE
-
Europe
Hunger, drought, disease to afflict millions: UN...
Up to 80 million more people than today will be at risk of hunger by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Use Emirates ID to show vaccination, PCR...
This will do away with the need of physically carrying their... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa
22 June 2021
Weather
Video: Heavy rain, hail hits parts of UAE