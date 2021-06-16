8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 16
It's Wednesday, it's wonderful, we're all waiting for the weekend, but right now get your daily news first thing by listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing Abu Dhabi's Green Pass success, the UAE making it one step closer to the World Cup and a Dubai wolf seller's illegal howler. Come on in!
