HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, July 7 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 7, 2021

It's almost the weekend, but just before we look longingly towards Thursday, let's enjoy Wednesday together on 8@8 with David Light where today's latest headlines from the UAE include a potential record-breaking car number plate up for sale, an Abu Dhabi royal being honoured with a humanitarian award and Italy making it through to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Come on in!