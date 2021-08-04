8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 4
It's one of the days we've all been waiting for and you get to hear about it first on 8@8 with David Light where this morning's show contains all the latest travel news you need, plus there's a public holiday coming up and Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady will be playing Dubai soon. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 4
It's one of the days we've all been waiting for and you get to hear... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 3
It's first thing this Tuesday, August 3rd and we're back with another ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 2
It's Monday, August 2 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light,... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
Welcome to a brand new week and month here in the UAE and thank you... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
News
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long...
The announcement was made on Wednesday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Etihad 'working to resume' India,...
For eligible passengers to travel to UAE and for transit. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates lists 12 countries from where passengers ...
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can...
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound... READ MORE