8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 25
It's a diverse show we have in store for you on Wednesday's 8@8 with David Light. Listen to the latest essential Covid updates alongside stories including another Dh100million property sold in record time, the Ain Dubai being all set to open in October and an expat receives a very famous endorsement for his cat rescue video. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 25
It's a diverse show we have in store for you on Wednesday's 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 24
Middle of the week blues? Get over them by listening to 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
How Afghanistan's history shows up in Taliban's...
KT has an in-depth look with Foreign Analyst Simran Sodhi at how and... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 23
Come on into Monday, August 23rd's edition of 8@8 with David Light... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Man kills wife for not cooking tasty...
Man reportedly quarrelled with his wife over trivial matters, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Meet the woman behind Covid centers across UAE
She is one of the heroes who are to be credited for the efficient... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: This British expat helps upskill refugees
Lorraine Charles has been using her time and expertise as a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India approves further trials for homegrown Covid ...
Vaccine found to be safe and effective in early-stage study READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school