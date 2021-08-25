HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 25 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 25, 2021

It's a diverse show we have in store for you on Wednesday's 8@8 with David Light. Listen to the latest essential Covid updates alongside stories including another Dh100million property sold in record time, the Ain Dubai being all set to open in October and an expat receives a very famous endorsement for his cat rescue video. Come on in!