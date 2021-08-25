KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 25

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 25, 2021

It's a diverse show we have in store for you on Wednesday's 8@8 with David Light. Listen to the latest essential Covid updates alongside stories including another Dh100million property sold in record time, the Ain Dubai being all set to open in October and an expat receives a very famous endorsement for his cat rescue video. Come on in!


David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




