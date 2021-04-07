- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, April 7
We're getting on for the weekend, but not just yet! There are a couple of days to go, so stay cosy by listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing a new creative district being launched in Dubai, how you can win Dh50k at Global Village and Abu Dhabi topping the world's rankings for its pandemic response. Plus we have the scoop on a certain comedian performing at Yas Island later this year. Come on in!
KT Podcasts
KT Podcasts
KT Podcasts
KT Podcasts
Rest of Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Energy
Coronavirus Pandemic
