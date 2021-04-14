- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, April 14
It's Wednesday morning and 8@8 with David Light is waiting for you with all your latest news including Dh3million of prizes up for grabs at Sharjah Ramadan Festival, Dubai Taxi owners being in for a bonus and where you can find the quirkiest Iftars in the UAE. Come on in!
