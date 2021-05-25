HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 25 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 25, 2021

It's midweek and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light for all your latest news that matters to the UAE, well done. Today we're discussing earthquakes in Fujairah, special flight news and UAE football coming home with a 5-1 win over Jordan last night. Come on in!