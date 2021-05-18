HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 18 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 18, 2021

You're back, we're back, live entertainment is back across Dubai and we are talking all about it on 8@8 with David Light on this May 18. We're also sprinkling your daily news podcast with a few stories including the Pakistan Super League potentially moving to the UAE, major Sharjah drug busts and why global tourism's revival is starting right here. Come on in!