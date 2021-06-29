HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 29 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 29, 2021

It's Tuesday, June 29 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're talking inbound Pakistan flights, a luxury property boom in Dubai and a massive 12-hour sale this Thursday, plus all your Euro 2020 updates. Come on in!