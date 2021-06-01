- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 1
Pinch, punch, first of the month. It's June and it's hot! Thank you for joining the cooler climes of 8@8 with David Light where the latest news that matters to the UAE includes a couple of families having a whole plane to themselves, a host of crime stories and F1's Lewis Hamilton flying through the Dubai sky. Come on in.
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 1
Pinch, punch, first of the month. It's June and it's hot! Thank you... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 31
Let's get it started this Monday, May 31 by listening to 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 30
It's Sunday and we're back. Welcome to 8@8 with David Light where... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 27
Well, here we are. Another Thursday and we're spending it together on ... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated...
Fully vaccinated travellers need not quarantine upon arrival in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reaffirms support to Middle East peace process
The Ambassador urged Israeli authorities to de-escalate tension and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Is it all Greek to you? Covid variants get new...
"No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Philippines extends travel ban from...
Non-essential travels will remain prohibited. READ MORE