HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 1 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 08.05 am

Pinch, punch, first of the month. It's June and it's hot! Thank you for joining the cooler climes of 8@8 with David Light where the latest news that matters to the UAE includes a couple of families having a whole plane to themselves, a host of crime stories and F1's Lewis Hamilton flying through the Dubai sky. Come on in.