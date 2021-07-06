8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, July 6
Hello, good morning and what's going on this Tuesday, July 6? We'll tell you what's going on: thankfully you're listening to 8@8 with David Light featuring the latest headlines coming out of the UAE. Today's stories include all the local flight info you could possibly desire, good school grades now producing Golden Visas and Messi kicking off the three-month countdown to Expo. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, July 6
Hello, good morning and what's going on this Tuesday, July 6? We'll... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 5
Hello, good morning and welcome to this Monday, July 5 edition of the ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 4
Welcome back to a brand new week on 8@8 with David Light where we... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 1
Happy July 1 and happy Dubai Summer Surprises day one and all, it's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 140 passengers arrive in UAE from...
The flight took off from Cochin after attaining "special approval". READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Germany to lift ban on travellers from India, UK,...
Travellers will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine... READ MORE
-
News
High school toppers thank UAE for golden visa
The high school toppers, who also received kudos from the highest... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE’s assessment scheme: UAE school...
It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program