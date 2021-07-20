HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, July 20 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 20, 2021

It's officially Eid Al Adha, best wishes to you and your loved ones. Thank you for joining us here on 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing all the latest news from the UAE first thing. Today's show contains travel advice, deep-sea achievements and shocking Bollywood revelations. Come on in!