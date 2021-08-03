HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 3 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 3, 2021

It's first thing this Tuesday, August 3rd and we're back with another episode of 8@8 with David Light to start your news cycle. On today's show listen to stories including why the hot season should be coming to an end this month, all the vaccination info for kids & students and where comedian Kevin Hart will be holidaying in the UAE. Come on in!