8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 3
It's first thing this Tuesday, August 3rd and we're back with another episode of 8@8 with David Light to start your news cycle. On today's show listen to stories including why the hot season should be coming to an end this month, all the vaccination info for kids & students and where comedian Kevin Hart will be holidaying in the UAE. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 3
It's first thing this Tuesday, August 3rd and we're back with another ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 2
It's Monday, August 2 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light,... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
Welcome to a brand new week and month here in the UAE and thank you... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
Got that Monday feeling? Start your day off properly by listening to... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Where to vaccinate kids aged 3-17 in...
The UAE became one of the first countries in the world to approve the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China's Wuhan to test 'all residents'...
The Chinese city where the virus emerged reported its first local... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 'Sinopharm jab will allow kids to return to...
Children — though believed to be less affected by Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Belgium beat India to win spot in...
India will now play for bronze. READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’