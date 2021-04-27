- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, April 27
You know what to do by now: it's the only morning news show you need in one easy listen. Today's 8@8 with David Light is discussing Apple's new iPhone trade-in scheme to save you money, rain forecast for later this week and India to UAE flight prices from May 5. Come on in!
