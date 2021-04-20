HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, April 20 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 20, 2021

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to this Tuesday April 20th edition of 8@8 with David Light where we're talking Abu Dhabi taxi complaints, the UAE Flag Balloon's upcoming launch and why Dubai Police stopped a man carrying Dh1million in cash in a plastic bag. Come on in!