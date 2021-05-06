HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 6 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 6, 2021

Happy Thursday, one and all! We made it, but before you put your feet up catch up with the latest news that matters to the UAE on 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing 50,000 free Iftar meals given out in five hours in Dubai, paying for UAE properties with your credit or debit card and online food sensation Chef Shaheen talking to the Khaleej Times. Come on in!