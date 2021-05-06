- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 6
Happy Thursday, one and all! We made it, but before you put your feet up catch up with the latest news that matters to the UAE on 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing 50,000 free Iftar meals given out in five hours in Dubai, paying for UAE properties with your credit or debit card and online food sensation Chef Shaheen talking to the Khaleej Times. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 6
Happy Thursday, one and all! We made it, but before you put your feet ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, May 5
Welcome to this Wednesday, May 5 where your 8@8 with David Light is... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 4
May the fourth be with you, Star Wars fans! For everyone else welcome ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 3
It's Monday, May 3 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light where ... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indian expats ready to pay Dh16,000 for...
Private jet flights are subject to approvals and several requests... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Fog alert issued, poor visibility in some...
Motorists advised to drive with extreme caution. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two doses of Pfizer shot give 95%...
The analysis revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar prays for ...
Ali Zafar shares a video message conveying his concern. READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies