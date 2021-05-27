- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 27
Well, here we are. Another Thursday and we're spending it together on 8@8 with David Light, what a treat. Listen to today's news that matters to the UAE including 10 held in Sharjah for a phone scam, an Emirates flight making a journey from Mumbai to Dubai with a solo passenger and where and when three days of walk-in job interviews are being held from Saturday. Come on in!
