HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 20 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 20, 2021

It’s the weekend, yippee! But before we put on our comfortably cool casual sweaters there’s one more 8@8 With David Light to keep you informed on this May 20. Today we’re discussing wild animals on the loose in Dubai, business excellence across the UAE and a very important celeb receiving a Golden Visa. Come on in!