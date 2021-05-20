- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 20
It’s the weekend, yippee! But before we put on our comfortably cool casual sweaters there’s one more 8@8 With David Light to keep you informed on this May 20. Today we’re discussing wild animals on the loose in Dubai, business excellence across the UAE and a very important celeb receiving a Golden Visa. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 20
It’s the weekend, yippee! But before we put on our comfortably... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, May 19
We're going full steam ahead and on today's 8@8 With David Light... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 18
You're back, we're back, live entertainment is back across Dubai and... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 17
We're discussing all today's news that matters to the UAE - all the... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
News
New platform launched to help youth start...
The initiative was announced by the Crown Prince of Dubai on... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: US, France tangle at...
Despite opposition from Washington, France proposes resolution... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Misguided Covid-19 advice triggers fungal...
Several Covid patients known to experiment with drugs suggested by... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
What is ailing India’s vaccination strategy?...
India, which has been caught in the vortex of a second wave sparked... READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued