8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, June 3
David Light /Dubai
Filed on June 3, 2021

It's merely a hop, skip and jump into the weekend from here, but before you head on your merry way check in with today's final 8@8 with David Light podcast of the week where we're discussing summer midday breaks for outdoor workers, the top Metro violations released by the RTA and a whole host of local aviation news. Come on in!