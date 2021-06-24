8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, June 24
It's the weekend, let's all raise a cheer and listen to Thursday's 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing more expats arriving in empty planes, Uber ferrying people to vaccination centres for free and what time you can see the last supermoon of 2021 tonight. Come on in!
