HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 15 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 15, 2021

Happy Thursday, one and all and welcome to the final 8@8 with David Light show of the week where we're easing you into your days off with stories including the latest news on the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations across Dubai, travel updates to and from the country and the UAE opening an Embassy in Tel Aviv. Come on in!