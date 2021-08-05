8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 5
Happy weekend, everyone, we hope you have a good one planned. Before you begin putting your feet up, however, why not delve into the latest news from the UAE on 8@8 with David Light? On today's programme we're talking flight restrictions being lifted and what that means for you, Lebanon in focus and where you should spend your next staycation. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 5
Happy weekend, everyone, we hope you have a good one planned. Before... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 4
It's one of the days we've all been waiting for and you get to hear... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 3
It's first thing this Tuesday, August 3rd and we're back with another ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 2
It's Monday, August 2 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light,... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE, India to move to UK amber list on...
UK lifts ban on travel from UAE, India, Bahrain, Qatar. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airports, airlines brace for surge as...
Vaccinated expats to return through the local airports from August 5. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: How to check for visa validity...
A step-by-step guide for residents to check their visa validity. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
India beat Germany to win Olympics bronze in...
India fights back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit. READ MORE