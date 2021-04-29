- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, April 29
It's the weekend! Happy Thursday, everyone. Begin the day happy and informed by listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing the latest petrol price rise, a TikTok creator in hot water and fun things to do across the country on your days off. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Discussing the latest...
It's the weekend! Happy Thursday, everyone. Begin the day happy and... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
A mid-week pick-me-up, it's 8@8 with David Light where today we're... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, April 27
You know what to do by now: it's the only morning news show you need... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 26
It's first thing in the morning, what are you waiting for? Dive into... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
4 votes | 29 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli