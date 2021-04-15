KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, April 15

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 15, 2021

It's Thursday, April 15 and you're exactly where you need to be to listen to the eight essential headlines that matter to the UAE first thing in the morning. Congratulations. On today's 8@8 with David Light we have advice for people fasting while managing diabetes, there's a change in UAE tax laws and we're celebrating the fact this country is going to the moon in 2022. Come on in!

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




