8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, April 15
It's Thursday, April 15 and you're exactly where you need to be to listen to the eight essential headlines that matter to the UAE first thing in the morning. Congratulations. On today's 8@8 with David Light we have advice for people fasting while managing diabetes, there's a change in UAE tax laws and we're celebrating the fact this country is going to the moon in 2022. Come on in!
