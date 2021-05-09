- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 9
It's a brand new week in the UAE and we're gearing up for the holidays, but before we head off it's time to listen to 8@8 with David Light where today we're discussing doctors explaining why Covid infections outweighing recoveries doesn't show the whole picture, WhatsApp backtracking on its May 15 user agreement deadline and Arabian Travel Market starting next week. Come on in!
