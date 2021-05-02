KT Podcasts
Logo
 
HOME > KT Podcasts

8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 2

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 2, 2021

Hello and welcome to not only a new week but a new month in the UAE and we're talking money on today's 8@8 with David Light including Dh25k scholarships for the children of construction workers, Dh100k fines for reckless driving in Abu Dhabi, Dh100million villas in Dubai and the world's most expensive number plate being auctioned off last night. Come on in!

author

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210502&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509872&Ref=AR&profile=1880 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 