8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 2
Hello and welcome to not only a new week but a new month in the UAE and we're talking money on today's 8@8 with David Light including Dh25k scholarships for the children of construction workers, Dh100k fines for reckless driving in Abu Dhabi, Dh100million villas in Dubai and the world's most expensive number plate being auctioned off last night. Come on in!
