HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 4 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 4, 2021

Welcome back to a brand new week on 8@8 with David Light where we discuss all the headlines coming out of the UAE first thing every weekday morning. On today's show, listen to stories including the latest India-UAE flight news, Golden Visa holders receiving work permits and encouraging words for Expo 2020 Dubai from a royal. Come on in!