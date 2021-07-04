8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 4
Welcome back to a brand new week on 8@8 with David Light where we discuss all the headlines coming out of the UAE first thing every weekday morning. On today's show, listen to stories including the latest India-UAE flight news, Golden Visa holders receiving work permits and encouraging words for Expo 2020 Dubai from a royal. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 4
Welcome back to a brand new week on 8@8 with David Light where we... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 1
Happy July 1 and happy Dubai Summer Surprises day one and all, it's... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 30
What a Wednesday we have in store for you on this 8@8 with David... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, June 29
It's Tuesday, June 29 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Rest of Asia
Chinese astronauts make first walk outside space...
Astronauts are working on setting up a robotic arm that will be used... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistanis remit record $310 million in June RDA...
$233 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates were also sent through... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Suspension of flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh,...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until...
The suspension of flights is effective from 11pm Saudi local time on... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program