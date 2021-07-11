HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 11 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 11, 2021

It's first thing in the morning, the first day of the week and 8@8 with David Light is back bringing you all the latest headlines from the UAE. On today's programme, we're discussing why driving without a licence is a really bad move, why you should look at a career in tech and K-Pop superstars teaming up with Expo. Come on in!