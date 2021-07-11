KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 11

David Light
Filed on July 11, 2021

It's first thing in the morning, the first day of the week and 8@8 with David Light is back bringing you all the latest headlines from the UAE. On today's programme, we're discussing why driving without a licence is a really bad move, why you should look at a career in tech and K-Pop superstars teaming up with Expo. Come on in!


David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




