8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, December 13
Jabs are being handed out, John Cleese is in town and find out where you can eat like one of the Money Heist crew: listen to 8@8 with David Light to start your week.
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, December 13
Jabs are being handed out, John Cleese is in town and find out where... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, December 8
Abseiling Santa, speed cameras that'll catch you on your phone and... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
Coming soon: '8 at 8 with David Light', every...
Khaleej Times brings to you a daily podcast, '8@8 with David Light'.... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
News
UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday