8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 8
We're back with a brand new week of 8@8 with David Light shows for you every morning starting with Sunday, August 8th's edition featuring all the latest UAE-bound travel stories, why it's essential to adhere to the rules of the road and top-flight football's curtain-raiser. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 8
We're back with a brand new week of 8@8 with David Light shows for... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 5
Happy weekend, everyone, we hope you have a good one planned. Before... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 4
It's one of the days we've all been waiting for and you get to hear... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 3
It's first thing this Tuesday, August 3rd and we're back with another ... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Business
Dubai: 24K gold price likely to slip below Dh210...
Precious metal could touch $1,700 an ounce if it falls below $1,760,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US attempts to stop Taleban advance in...
Fierce fighting breaks out in Kunduz city. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
The launch of the improved card was announced on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID