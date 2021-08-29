HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 29 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 29, 2021

It's a brand new week and academic year in the UAE, so let's kick both off the right way by listening to the headlines on 8@8 with David Light. Today's show has all your essential Covid and travel updates, news that self-driving taxis will be here in 2023 and you'll never guess how much a licence plate went for in Dubai. Come on in!