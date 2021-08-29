8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 29
It's a brand new week and academic year in the UAE, so let's kick both off the right way by listening to the headlines on 8@8 with David Light. Today's show has all your essential Covid and travel updates, news that self-driving taxis will be here in 2023 and you'll never guess how much a licence plate went for in Dubai. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 29
It's a brand new week and academic year in the UAE, so let's kick... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
#Star Tech: How can startups build their business ...
There are nearly one billion users on Instagram globally, out of... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 26
Happy weekend, everyone! It's Thursday, August 26 and you only have a ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 25
It's a diverse show we have in store for you on Wednesday's 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: 24K gold hits Dh220, likely to hit Dh228...
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signals to taper this year READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
MENA
Taliban guard airport as NATO troops leave...
US plans to deploy flights until August 31 deadline READ MORE
-
MENA
US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near...
The country's embassy urges all citizens to leave the area immediately READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
MENA
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed arrives in Iraq for regional summit
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
26 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla