8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 22
It's a new UAE week and thank you for starting it with me here on 8@8 with David Light where today's headlines include everything you need to know about wearing a mask in order to stay safe and avoid a fine, new Expo buses across the country and yet another milestone mall opening in Dubai. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, August 22
It's a new UAE week and thank you for starting it with me here on 8@8 ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 19
Thanks for dropping in on Thursday's edition of 8@8 with David Light... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 18
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, August 18th's edition of 8@8... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 17
And we're back with Tuesday's edition of 8@8 with David Light, your... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Complete list of Covid-19 offences, fines
Fines specified for violating quarantine instructions; non-compliance ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia: Expat residents can now own one...
The 'Absher' platform sets three requirements for non-Saudis to apply ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Taliban impose order around Kabul airport, say...
There was reportedly no violence or confusion in the area as dawn... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: New exemption for 3-person rule in...
Dh3,000 fine specified for violating the rule on maximum capacity. READ MORE
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away