- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, April 4
It's a new week in the UAE and you are beginning it in the best frame of mind possible: listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing Dubai's creative sector jobs which are set to double, an Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh10million winner still tending to customers at his garage and everything set to keep you amused this Easter Sunday. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, April 15
It's Thursday, April 15 and you're exactly where you need to be to... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, April 14
It's Wednesday morning and 8@8 with David Light is waiting for you... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, April 13
Ramadan Kareem one and all. Thank you for joining us on 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 12
It's already Monday morning and 8@8 with David Light is waiting for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli