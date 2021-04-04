HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, April 4 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 4, 2021

It's a new week in the UAE and you are beginning it in the best frame of mind possible: listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing Dubai's creative sector jobs which are set to double, an Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh10million winner still tending to customers at his garage and everything set to keep you amused this Easter Sunday. Come on in!