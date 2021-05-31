- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 31
Let's get it started this Monday, May 31 by listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're bringing you the latest UAE headlines including cheaper areas in Dubai in which to rent, the latest UAE petrol prices for June and how you can extend a visit visa. Come on in!
