- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 3
It's Monday, May 3 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing Dh50k fines for private tutorials, why it's prudent to avoid beggars according to the police and Dubai hotel occupancy rates going through the roof this coming Eid.
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 3
It's Monday, May 3 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light where ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 2
Hello and welcome to not only a new week but a new month in the UAE... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Discussing the latest...
It's the weekend! Happy Thursday, everyone. Begin the day happy and... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
A mid-week pick-me-up, it's 8@8 with David Light where today we're... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Rains forecast for next 2 days
Parts of the country had received heavy rainfall for three days last... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Bike accidents on the rise, police reveal...
Some drivers are committing negative practices against riders, such... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Today's IPL match postponed as players test...
The match was scheduled for 6pm UAE Time on Monday in Ahmedabad READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Charter flight operators clarify India...
Stranded expats turn to business jets as air travel suspension... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day