8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 17
And we're back this Monday, May 17, to bring you another 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing all today's news that matters to the UAE. Listen to stories including all the public holidays coming up for the rest of the year, Etihad giving away flights and miles as prizes and this year's Arabian Travel Market has started. Come on in!
