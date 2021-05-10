- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, May 10
Good morning and welcome to 8@8 with David Light on this Monday, May 10, where we're discussing free parking over Eid, the UK's most wanted fugitive caught by Dubai Police and Emirates establishing a humanitarian provisions airbridge to India. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 9
It's a brand new week in the UAE and we're gearing up for the... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 6
Happy Thursday, one and all! We made it, but before you put your feet ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, May 5
Welcome to this Wednesday, May 5 where your 8@8 with David Light is... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 4
May the fourth be with you, Star Wars fans! For everyone else welcome ... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50%...
Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistan tourist areas closed till May 16
The mobility control measures being implemented across the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Qatar to lift coronavirus measures starting May...
The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taleban declare 3-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid...
The latest offer comes after the government blamed the Taleban for... READ MORE