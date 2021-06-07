8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, June 7
It's Monday, June 7 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light: your only UAE news podcast brought to you first thing every morning. Today we're talking about the upcoming long Eid holidays, cleaners "throwing away" luxury bags and 19 countries to which you can visit without any quarantine restrictions. Come on in!
