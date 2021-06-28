8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, June 28
Welcome to Monday, June 28th's edition of 8@8 with David Light where the latest headlines coming out of the UAE include Covid scanners being approved in Abu Dhabi, why you should think twice before travelling without taking a vaccine and a likely date for Eid Al Adha has been announced. Plus we have all the updates from Euro 2020. Come on in!
