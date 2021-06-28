KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, June 28

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 28, 2021

Welcome to Monday, June 28th's edition of 8@8 with David Light where the latest headlines coming out of the UAE include Covid scanners being approved in Abu Dhabi, why you should think twice before travelling without taking a vaccine and a likely date for Eid Al Adha has been announced. Plus we have all the updates from Euro 2020. Come on in!


David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




