KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 5 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 5, 2021

Hello, good morning and welcome to this Monday, July 5 edition of the 8@8 with David Light show where we bring you the most up-to-the-minute headlines from the UAE first thing every weekday morning. On today's programme we're talking new vaccines becoming available, new Abu Dhabi travel rules and ordering a PCR test at home just became far easier. Come on in!