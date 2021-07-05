8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 5
Hello, good morning and welcome to this Monday, July 5 edition of the 8@8 with David Light show where we bring you the most up-to-the-minute headlines from the UAE first thing every weekday morning. On today's programme we're talking new vaccines becoming available, new Abu Dhabi travel rules and ordering a PCR test at home just became far easier. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 5
Hello, good morning and welcome to this Monday, July 5 edition of the ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 4
Welcome back to a brand new week on 8@8 with David Light where we... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 1
Happy July 1 and happy Dubai Summer Surprises day one and all, it's... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, June 30
What a Wednesday we have in store for you on this 8@8 with David... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates PCR testing, quarantine rules...
Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Covid-19 not yet 'vanquished', Biden warns in...
"It’s the most patriotic thing you can do," Biden said of... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid day ahead; temperature...
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45°C to... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Rest of collapsed Florida apartment block...
The confirmed death toll from the disaster is 24, with 121 people... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program