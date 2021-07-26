HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 26 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 26, 2021

Got that Monday feeling? Start your day off properly by listening to the latest headlines from the UAE on 8@8 with David Light. For July 26 we're bringing you stories including dramatic reductions in Abu Dhabi business setup fees, a doctor being awarded over Dh200K in back pay and the Indian Premier League starting up again in Dubai in September. Come on in!