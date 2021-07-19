KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 19

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 19, 2021

And we return for another morning of your latest headlines from the Khaleej Times on 8@8 with David Light. Listen to Monday, July 19th's show for all your Eid Al Adha 2021 stories, up-to-the-minute Covid 19 precautions and a mammoth sale for Dubai Summer Surprises going on today. Come on in!


David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




