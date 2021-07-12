8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 12
It's Monday, July 12 and it's time to listen to 8@8 with David Light for all your latest news from the UAE including vaccine updates, loads of crime stories from around the country and tech bulletins to send you coders and space nerds into a tizzy. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, July 12
It's Monday, July 12 and it's time to listen to 8@8 with David Light... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, July 11
It's first thing in the morning, the first day of the week and 8@8... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 8
It's the weekend, but before you slink off into your well earned time ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, July 7
It's almost the weekend, but just before we look longingly towards... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Italian joy, English heartbreak after...
The two teams went to a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1... READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia's Covid outbreak grows despite Sydney...
A majority of Monday’s cases were family members or close... READ MORE
-
Markets
Why physical gold is a safe bet against Covid-19...
Investors are at their wit’s end about how to go about... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light