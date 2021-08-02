8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 2
It's Monday, August 2 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light, the show that brings you the headlines from the UAE first thing every weekday morning. On today's show hear all about residents enjoying reduced air-con bills, whole date harvests going to charity in RAK and Dubai business bouncing back. Come on in!
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors