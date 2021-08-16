HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 16 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 16, 2021

It's Monday, August 16 and you're beginning it here on 8@8 with David Light where we bring you all the latest headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's programme, you'll hear stories including how to see if your gifted child qualifies for a Golden Visa, jobs on offer in the banking sector, Afghanistan developments and Sharjah Cricket Stadium is enjoying an upgrade. Come on in!