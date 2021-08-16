8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 16
It's Monday, August 16 and you're beginning it here on 8@8 with David Light where we bring you all the latest headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's programme, you'll hear stories including how to see if your gifted child qualifies for a Golden Visa, jobs on offer in the banking sector, Afghanistan developments and Sharjah Cricket Stadium is enjoying an upgrade. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 16
It's Monday, August 16 and you're beginning it here on 8@8 with David ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
Startech Podcast: How UAE's Kitopi is...
In this week's StarTech we chat with the co-founder of Kitopi, Sam... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 12
Happy day off, everyone, and thank you for listening to 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 11
It's Wednesday, August 11 and you're listening to the latest... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Rest of Asia
Emirates suspends Kabul flights until further...
Flydubai has also suspended flights to Kabul. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul: US to send 1,000 troops to evacuate...
The United States - over the next 48 hours - will expand security... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
'Afghans, others must be allowed to leave...
Taliban declare 'war in Afghanistan' was over after taking control of ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan leader Ghani says he fled country to...
Ghani did not say where he had travelled to, but Afghan media group... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?
15 August 2021
World
At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti