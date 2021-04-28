- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 28
A mid-week pick-me-up, it's 8@8 with David Light where today we're discussing a top UAE bank hiring right now with walk-in interviews, reduced capacity extensions in RAK and a return to buoyancy for Dubai's real estate market. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light
A mid-week pick-me-up, it's 8@8 with David Light where today we're... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, April 27
You know what to do by now: it's the only morning news show you need... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 26
It's first thing in the morning, what are you waiting for? Dive into... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, April 25
Welcome to a brand new UAE week and a sparkling 8@8 with David Light... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli