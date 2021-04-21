- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 21
It's a beautiful Wednesday April 21, so enhance your morning by listening to all the news that matters to the UAE on 8@8 with David Light where we're discussing new parking apps in Dubai, what'll get you fined Dh2000 in Abu Dhabi and why you really need to take the Covid vaccine. Plus there's a football update to put a smile on your face. Come on in!
