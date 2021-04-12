- EVENTS
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, April 12
It's already Monday morning and 8@8 with David Light is waiting for you with all the latest news you need to get you through the day. On today's show find out what you need to do to sponsor your parents' visa in the UAE, on what day Ramadan is most likely to begin and which famous Emirati vlogger recently funded his former maid's wedding. Come on in!
